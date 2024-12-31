Zircuit Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158.73 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Zircuit token can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zircuit has a total market capitalization of $158.73 million and approximately $54.10 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zircuit has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zircuit

Zircuit launched on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.07101018 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $82,264,933.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

