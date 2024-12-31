Mr Miggles Price Down 12% This Week (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $57.20 million and $5.34 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mr Miggles token can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official website is mrmigglesbase.com. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.05819856 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,509,566.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars.

