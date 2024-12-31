Usual Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Usual token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Usual has a market cap of $446.83 million and approximately $315.46 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Usual has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Profile

Usual’s total supply is 510,525,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,028,073 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money. Usual’s official website is usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 510,231,153.41670065 with 488,733,505.94535455 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.91037356 USD and is down -14.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $265,537,134.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

