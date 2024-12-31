Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.03 Million

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $76.03 million and approximately $3,587.01 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,179,401,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,475,324 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,179,357,381.508034 with 1,503,442,219.308445 in circulation.

