Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.