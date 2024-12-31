Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

