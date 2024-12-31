Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 23rd

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $157.42 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

