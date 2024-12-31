Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 3.50 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 791.60 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 830.53. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 666 ($8.36) and a one year high of GBX 899 ($11.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,827.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.04) to GBX 830 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($8.63) to GBX 746 ($9.36) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

