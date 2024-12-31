Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ecora Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.27).

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,046.42). Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 120 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

