Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5056 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

