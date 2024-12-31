Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.93 Per Share

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Ultimate Products’s previous dividend of $2.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULTP opened at GBX 119.18 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Ultimate Products has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.97. The firm has a market cap of £101.97 million, a P/E ratio of 851.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.28) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

