F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 1,116.26 ($14.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 918.74 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,148.58 ($14.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,094 ($13.73) per share, with a total value of £984.60 ($1,235.38). Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.