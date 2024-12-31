Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

