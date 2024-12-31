ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 17th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE ESE opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $154.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
