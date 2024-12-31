ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 17th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

