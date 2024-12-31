Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson European Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HET opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.30. Henderson European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marco Bianconi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,170.64). Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

