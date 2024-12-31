Jet2 plc (JET2) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,534.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.34. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,679 ($21.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($15,752.82). 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($23.84) to GBX 2,050 ($25.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.11) to GBX 2,385 ($29.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

