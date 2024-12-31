Shires Income Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Stock Performance

LON:SHRS opened at GBX 239.84 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5,996.00 and a beta of 0.86. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 207.95 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 253 ($3.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

