Shires Income Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
LON:SHRS opened at GBX 239.84 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5,996.00 and a beta of 0.86. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 207.95 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 253 ($3.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.
Shires Income Company Profile
