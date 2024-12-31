North American Income Trust (NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on January 31st

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 328.65 ($4.12) on Tuesday. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 276 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.06 million, a PE ratio of -4,695.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £31,700 ($39,774.15). Also, insider Charles Park bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($60,414.05). 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

