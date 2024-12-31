Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
