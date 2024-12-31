Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.