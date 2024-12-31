Q2 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Lowered by DA Davidson

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $393.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

