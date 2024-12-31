CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON CHIB opened at GBX 93 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.33 million, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.17).
About CT UK High Income Trust
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
