University Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
University Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. University Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
University Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than University Bancorp
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.