University Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

University Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. University Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.