What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AMETEK Q1 Earnings?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of AME opened at $180.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 104.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 268.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

