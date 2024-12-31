Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE WSR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $714.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

