AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.