AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

