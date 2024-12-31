Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Jan 25 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jan 25 dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 207.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

