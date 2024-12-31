Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 1.0 %

Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

