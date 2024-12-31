Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Declines By 10.3%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 247.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,316 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.41% of Apollomics worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

