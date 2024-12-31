American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 413,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,223. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $80,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

