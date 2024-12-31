Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arko by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Arko’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

