Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,426. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,690. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.