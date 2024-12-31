Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Drops By 7.9%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Price Performance
ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
