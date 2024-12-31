Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Drops By 7.9%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.