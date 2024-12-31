Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. ARM has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.85, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Susquehanna raised their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ARM by 97.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

