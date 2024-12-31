Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $2,067,161.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,351.82. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,110.72. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 591,849 shares of company stock worth $21,099,252. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

