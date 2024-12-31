Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expands By 14.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 45,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.96.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

