Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 612,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.02. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

