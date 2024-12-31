AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5,842.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

