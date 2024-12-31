Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading 12.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 200,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 246,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

