Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agora by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $777,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Agora by 41.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora Price Performance

API opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.29. Agora has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

