American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 23.48% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AREB stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

