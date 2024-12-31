AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $135,847 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 152.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.