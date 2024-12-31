AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.5 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $13.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.25%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

