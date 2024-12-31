Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 764,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,069,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZPHR

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

About Zephyr Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company has a market capitalization of £56.88 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.77.

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.