AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). Approximately 5,231,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,877,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

AFC Energy Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £93.22 million, a PE ratio of -363.70 and a beta of 2.96.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,584.69). Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.