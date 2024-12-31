Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 9.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 334,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,979,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.