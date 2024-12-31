Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Expands By 26.3%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EZFill Trading Down 4.3 %

EZFill stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. EZFill has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EZFill at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

