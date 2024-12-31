Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 279,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 148,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Defense Metals Stock Up 27.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$54.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
