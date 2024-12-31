Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

