Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inno Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of INHD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Inno has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

