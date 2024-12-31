Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Inno Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of INHD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Inno has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Inno Company Profile
