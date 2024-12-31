Short Interest in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Grows By 25.0%

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GODN. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GODN stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Golden Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

