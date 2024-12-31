Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 25.3%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
