Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 25.3%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

